City snatch second-half equaliser as Northern rivals made to wait

Launceston City have recovered from an early blow in Clarence to leave the state's capital with a goal and a point.
Sitting in fifth spot, one place and five points above their Southern opponents, City entered the fixture hoping to make up ground on the NPL Tasmania's top four.
But they were placed immediately on the back foot as the Zebras struck just three minutes after the first whistle.
Following a beautifully whipped in set-piece from the left wing, Clarence's Kyle Vincent put his body on the line as he leaped to head the ball.
Despite scoring, Vincent was left worse for wear after City goalkeeper and skipper Lachlan Clark clattered into him while trying to punch the ball from the incoming free-kick.
Despite later getting up without injury, Vincent was eventually subbed off after an hour of play with Shin Kwanhoon his replacement.
It appeared to be turning into a frustrating trip to Wentworth Park for coach Daniel Syson's men, but some magic from Joel Stone soon allayed those fears.
Receiving the ball just beyond the 18-yard box, Stone was immediately covered by two defenders and was made to turn his back to goal.
But with a slick touch, the right-footer split the two defenders before driving a shot into the bottom-left corner of Zebras 'keeper Manuel Hennicke's goals to level the scores at 1-1.
Both sides came inches away from adding to their tally in the dying stages of the contest, with Kwanhoon forcing a brilliant right-handed diving save from Clark in the 89th minute, while Stone pulled his left-footed attempt just wide when put in behind for a potential match-winner two minutes into injury-time.
It was City's third draw of their campaign, while Clarence shared the points for the first time this year.
For both of Launceston United's and Riverside Olympic's men and women, Saturday was unexpectedly made available after Saturday morning's heavy rain forced matchday postponements at Birch Avenue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.