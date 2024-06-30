The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Costco and community services: Jacqui Lambie Network makes budget demands

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated June 30 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacqui Lambie Network MPs Miriam Beswick, Andrew Jenner and Rebekah Pentland (inset) have handed down their budget demands, including a feasibility study into bringing Costco to Tasmania. Pictures by Marina Neil, Matt Maloney
Jacqui Lambie Network MPs Miriam Beswick, Andrew Jenner and Rebekah Pentland (inset) have handed down their budget demands, including a feasibility study into bringing Costco to Tasmania. Pictures by Marina Neil, Matt Maloney

A $1 million feasibility study into bringing Costco or its equivalent to Tasmania and drive down grocery prices has topped the list of budget bids put forward by the three Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) MPs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.