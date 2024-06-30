'The ideas of these students are so powerful': Young people have their say

Have you ever wondered how young people would address the issues in our community?
illuminate Education Australia gave students the chance to do just that - ideas included pool upgrades at the Cambell Town pool, improved public transport for the region and multiple use walking and mountain biking trails connecting Longford and Cressy.
More than 150 grade five and grade six students combined their problem solving skills to come up with ideas for the Northern Midlands over four busy days.
Students from Bracknell Primary School, Campbell Town District High School, Cressy District High School, Evandale Primary School, Longford Primary School and Perth Primary School attended the event from June 17 - 20 at the Longford Memorial Hall.
Cressy District High School principal Mark Gleeson said students put together business models, developed marketing campaigns and pitched their ideas.
Mr Gleeson said he noticed the growth in confidence from participating students across the four days.
"For young people to believe that their ideas have worth and that adults care what they think is really important," he said.
"This builds trust in the community, and if we can unlock the energy and innovative perspectives that young people bring, our community will be healthier, happier and more connected.
"Schools are always looking to build opportunities for student voice and student agency."
illuminate Education Australia founder Adam Mostogl said the program aimed to invite young Australians to meaningfully address the biggest problems around them.
"It was amazing to bring together these students to share what they loved about their region, and how to share it with others, be it visitors to Tasmania or locals," Mr Mostogl said.
"The power of the ideas and the perspectives of these students are so powerful.
"We cannot wait to see what these students will create in their own backyards out of an experience like this that empowers them to be confident, creative and capable."
Northern Midlands Mayor Mary Knowles, Deputy Mayor Janet Lambert and Senator Tammy Tyrell were in attendance, as well as Northern Midlands Business Association chairman Ian Goninon and chief executive officer Gordon Williams.
Mr Gleeson said many of the students ideas were considered by the council members as "exciting possible future initiatives".
