Lockett credits young star as Demons survive impressive OLs

Despite enjoying the majority of chances, Lilydale were only up by three goals in the third term as Old Launcestonians began their push.
Sitting third on the NTFA division one ladder at 8-2 coming into the match, OLs had been improving with every week and were searching for their next scalp against an undefeated, but undermanned, Demons side.
And while in the past, coach Corey Lockett would have looked for experienced leaders like Thane Bardenhagen, James Storay or even himself to stand up when the chips were down, this time it was someone different.
In fact, it was 17-year-old Tom Heazlewood at full-back who steadied the ship in what was a best-on-ground performance.
"Probably the last six weeks he's really building and just beating all of his opponents he plays on," Lockett said.
"Today was the most outstanding performance of the lot, when the game was on the line he was our last line of defence and I can't really recall him losing a one-on-one most of the day.
"He's just very composed."
With the game finishing 9.18 (72) to 5.4(34), the win was pleasing reward for the Lilydale coach who has been forced to the sidelines the last couple of weeks.
"That depth has just been awesome," he said.
"That anyone in our bottom half can step up and be our best player on any day, that's always a bonus."
Placing the unblemished Demons back on top of the ladder with five rounds remaining, the win strengthens their stranglehold on a top two spot and continues to put pressure on Old Scotch for the minor premiership.
Lockett said the earlier they can secure their position for finals, the more he can manage bodies to ensure his players are still fresh in the biggest games.
Elsewhere, Evandale claimed their third win of the campaign after they defeated UTAS 9.15 (69) to 5.2 (32).
They joined East Coast on the winners' list as the Swans defended home territory against St Pats 8.12 (60) to 5.2 (32).
With Old Scotch and Bridport having the bye, the only other game for the day saw Ben Elmer kick nine goals en route to Perth's 19.4 (118) to 3.2 (20) victory against Meander Valley.
