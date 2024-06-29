Pay to use TVs a thing of the past for major Tasmanian hospitals

The state government is aiming to deliver on one of its key election promises by providing free television in Tasmanian hospitals.
Patients are currently paying up to $80.50 per week to watch free-to-air TV in public hospitals as part of a deal with Sydney-based company Hills Health Solutions.
In early 2019, Latrobe man Ike Dittmann, who had a close family member in the Mersey Community Hospital, was outraged when the television he rented at $8 a day for his relative didn't work for five days.
Minister for Health Guy Barnett said the antiquated system, which was still in place across most Australian hospitals, was in desperate need of change.
"Being sick in hospital isn't fun and neither was the added burden on Tasmanians who had to dig into their back pocket to pay for tellie," he said.
"Moving forward from July 3, we will be picking up the tab for TV in all of our major hospitals so sick Tasmanians can enjoy what should just be part of the service.
"We made this commitment under our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania's Future and have delivered on it within our first 100 days of government - to the benefit of Tasmanians."
The free television policy has been costed at $400,000 per year. It follows the introduction of free public Wi-Fi in major hospitals last December.
The commitment has already been implemented at the Royal Hobart Hospital's K-Block and the North West Regional Hospitals.
Free TV will be in place at other major hospitals across the state from July 3.
