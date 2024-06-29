'Sad for football': Tigers claim last laugh as rivalry comes to end

Longford have claimed a memorable 12.14 (86) 6.5 (41) victory against long-time NTFA premier rivals Bracknell.
Likely to be the last time these proud country clubs face off in a competitive setting, the Tigers visited their traditional enemies with both clubs knowing the importance of claiming ultimate bragging rights.
And for Longford coach Mitch Stagg, the result was a positive end to an emotional day.
"It is going to be disappointing that we won't have this rivalry going forward," he said.
"There's a lot of dislike for one another on the field, but off the field, there's some pretty strong bonds that have been formed and there's mutual respect between both clubs.
"Obviously, as a club we wanted to play in that premier league but the Bracknell rivalry is something very special, so we will miss it dearly.
"It's hard not to get caught up in the emotion of the day, but as a coach I try and keep our focus as a playing group on what we need to execute.
"It's going to be sad for football."
Longford attacked from the outset as they looked to make use of the wind heading towards Jane Street.
Despite owning the territory battle, and the early free-kick count, the Tigers failed to create easy chances for themselves and had just four behinds to show for their first 15 minutes of domination.
But Oliver Chugg appeared to be the key to unlock the Redlegs' obdurate defence as he booted two quick majors to give Longford a handy three-goal lead at the first break.
Looking to be more efficient with the wind, Bracknell first had to put a score on the board, but the home side had only managed one behind as the Tigers began to take control.
Using a short kick-mark strategy, Longford were able to repeatedly break through Bracknell's press.
It was a part of their game which impressed Stagg.
"We've worked considerably hard over the last month to really hit those short 45s at times, probably with a breeze like that you can get caught kicking long down the line, trying to take territory, so we really wanted to control the ball by foot," he said.
Perhaps their best play came when they when coast-to-coast before Jack Donnellan marked for a set-shot just 25 metres out.
He booted that through, and as Bracknell continued to blast away wastefully, Liam Davies made the margin 30 points as Longford threatened to blow the game apart.
It seemed some familiar Bracknell-Longford altercations were all that was needed to spark the hosts back to life.
As spot-fires and jumper-punches sparked up at one end, Bracknell went on a critical three-goal run in the last five minutes of the half down the other.
The members found their voice as Nash Cassidy produced a brilliant checkside and then they got louder again as Corry Goodluck beat the siren with a skilful drop-punt off one step from 45m to cut the margin to two straight kicks.
It was a frenetic start to the third quarter, with a goal scored at both ends before spectators could return to their seats from the canteen.
But from there, the Tigers were all over the Redlegs.
Three more goals to Chugg brought his tally to five, while Michael Larby produced a special one-handed mark before slotting one of his own.
The last term was something of a stalemate, but late goals from Cassidy and Oscar Mansell gave the Redlegs faithful some optimism, but the siren eventually blew to put a halt on the match and the rivalry, for now.
Elsewhere, South Launceston extended their unbeaten campaign with their 11th win on the trot as they claimed a commanding 12.13 (85) to 7.8 (50) win against Hillwood.
A wayward contest up at Blue Gum Park saw Bridgenorth ease past George Town 7.13 (55) to 3.13 (31), while Rocherlea ensured the hunt for second spot remained a close one as they despatched Deloraine 19.8 (122) to 6.10 (46).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.