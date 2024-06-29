'A chance to make': A famed institution opens the door for designers

Simon Ancher said that, sometimes, designers get "stuck in the workshop" - they become entrenched in the commercial aspects of their businesses and, often, build in solitude and never construct for themselves.
Ancher - who has been a furniture designer in Tasmania for close to two decades - was stuck somewhere in his own "workshop" last year; he hadn't exhibited artistically for years.
"Sometimes, designing new stuff for shows is at the bottom of a very long list," he said.
So he signed up for a program to pull him out of it - which worked. Now he's stepping in to help facilitate its second year alongside Design Tasmania.
The cultural centre's annual Tasmania Makes has returned, opening expressions of interest in early June to the state's designers and makers looking to expand their practice, gain recognition and forge new industry connections.
The project and exhibition, which first ran in 2023, was created as an egalitarian replacement for the institution's historic Design Tasmania Awards.
Rather than rewarding one designer financially, like the prior prize's "winner-takes-all" approach, Makes could platform multiple artists - as it did with Ancher and seven others last year.
"This really facilitated as a chance to make for me," Ancher said.
"That's why I wanted to be a part of it again this year and have this chance to be part of something beneficial to any designer at any stage of their career. Something that can contribute to them as an artist but also Tasmania as an artistic whole."
Other designers, like Ben Grieve-Johnston and Sean O'Connell, benefited vastly from Makes, too. The pair ended up on a shortlist for Australia's Next Top Designer and in a showcase at the Australian Design Centre respectively.
Ancher is running workshops for the successful applicants in this year's return, which is open to designers and makers from diverse backgrounds, career levels and disciplines.
Submissions will be made in the form of ideas for a new product or prototype that extends an artist's practice conceptually or materially, strengthens cultural practice, or addresses emerging markets or contemporary issues.
The exclusive program also includes local industry partnerships with the likes of Waverley Mills, Hydrowood and Timberworld, and ends with a three month exhibition at Design Tasmania.
Up to 12 designers and makers will be selected.
"It provides an ongoing platform that celebrates the talents of our designers and makers, while also fostering a supportive environment for their growth," said Michelle Boyde, Design Tasmania's artistic director.
"The program is more than just recognising individual achievements; it's about creating a thriving ecosystem of creativity and craftsmanship."
Expressions of interest for Tasmania Makes are open now, due July 15, and can be submitted by email to info@designtasmania.com.au
