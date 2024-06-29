The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts

'A chance to make': A famed institution opens the door for designers

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated June 29 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Design Tasmania has opened expressions of interest to its annual Tasmania Makes. Picture by Peter Whyte Photography
Design Tasmania has opened expressions of interest to its annual Tasmania Makes. Picture by Peter Whyte Photography

Simon Ancher said that, sometimes, designers get "stuck in the workshop" - they become entrenched in the commercial aspects of their businesses and, often, build in solitude and never construct for themselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.