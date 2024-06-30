The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

In the middle of the city, a choir starts singing - and not for the last time

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Sam, the Vox Harmony Choir director, leading the choral group in a pop-up performance in the mall. Picture by Craig George
Denise Sam, the Vox Harmony Choir director, leading the choral group in a pop-up performance in the mall. Picture by Craig George

Denise Sam spun to the crowd, "Alright, we're going to change up the tempo - this one's going to be joyful, because there's reason to be: the rain has stopped!"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.