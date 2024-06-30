In the middle of the city, a choir starts singing - and not for the last time

Denise Sam spun to the crowd, "Alright, we're going to change up the tempo - this one's going to be joyful, because there's reason to be: the rain has stopped!"
Ms Sam- standing by a music stand, at her side a pianist - turned with gusto back to the more than 30 singers lined in front of her at Brisbane Street Mall. Then she led them into song.
The group, against the cold, dismal weather of June 29, sang and swayed for half an hour in one of the first ever pop-up events of its kind for Festival of Voices, the annual participatory winter festival.
And it was a hit.
The performance is one of more than 140 set to pop-up across the state for the two-week festival.
The strong crowd of passersby grew by the minute as Vox Harmony - the City of Launceston's official choir - ran through a "smorgasbored' of choral music, with Ms Sam, the group's director, at its helm.
"It was perfect," Ms Sam said.
"In previous years, so much of the festival has been all in the south of the state, but with this kind of support we can get more things happening in the north."
Ms Sam said that also extends to concert showings spread across Launceston for the event, including Vox Harmony's second performance in the festival, which is coming to the Holy Trinity Church on July 3.
The community choir will share the stage with Concordis Chamber Choir, an acclaimed Victorian choral group that's "one of the country's most exciting."
Concordis has worked with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, and featured previously in Festival of Voices: for the event in 2022, the group performed and filmed a curated program of music at Mona and Port Arthur.
The concert, Voices Across The Strait, will run through a wide range of songs, with Vox Harmony jumping across time with classics from Verdi and Joni Mitchell, while Concordis will focus on more contemporary Australian music.
"The best thing about this show, aside from performing with such an incredible group and learning from them, is how different we are," Ms Sam said.
"We wouldn't normally be exposed to that as a community choir, and we love and look for music. So that means audiences will get something extremely exciting, extremely new."
Vox Harmony will perform in Voices Across The Strait on July 3, from 6.30pm, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Launceston. Tickets are available at the Festival of Voices website.
