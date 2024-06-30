Who's paying the highest rates? North East councils ranked

June 30 marks the end of the financial year, a time for local governments to finalise their fees and charges for the next 12 months.
It's one of the least popular and most publicised aspects of many councils, as most are forced to charge residents more each year just to keep the lights on.
Waste management underlined much of this month's deliberations following a five per cent increase in disposal and collection costs from the state government.
But some councils are raising their rates more than others. The Examiner looked into five local governments from North East Tasmania to see how they stacked up.
Break O'Day boasts the smallest rate increase on this list by far, with councillors hiking charges by just 3.5 per cent.
It will bring in an additional $1,464,679 worth of trading income for the council in 2025 according to its budget forecast.
Mayor Mick Tucker said it was important to remember that the increase was caused in part by state and federal government influence.
"While there is often an expectation from the community that council should absorb extra costs, this only means we are kicking problems down the road," he said.
A waste infrastructure charge of $252 will come with a collection fee ranging from $115 to $184, depending on the type of bin.
Launceston's rates are set to rise by 4.5 per cent for the second year in a row as the council attempts to move back into a budget surplus.
This amounts to a $59.80 annual increase for the average ratepayer, however the actual result will vary by individual properties.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council had worked hard to shield its community where possible.
"We've been able to ensure there is no increase to the waste management component of people's rates this year, thanks to some savings we've made in other areas," he said.
"We're trying to deliver a budget that is fair and community-minded, and allows our council to provide a very high standard of services and facilities to our community."
Waste management fees will remain as they are in Launceston for the next 12 months, with 85 litre bins costing $170, an 140 litre bin costing $215 and the 240 litre bins costing $368.
Northern Midlands sits right in the middle of the pack, overseeing a 4.74 per cent rate rise with a minimum payable amount of $598.
Residential properties will contribute an estimated $5,160,972, more than 42 per cent of the council's rate revenue.
Individual rate bills will increase due to indexation, with Avoca, Conara and Epping rising by $70, Campbell Town, Cressy and Ross by $80 and Evandale, Longford and Perth by $86.
The percentage jump is actually lower than last year's, where the 2023-24 period raised rates by 5.9 per cent. The next highest is 2009, at 4.5 per cent.
The fee to keep a pair of 80 litre rubbish and recycling bins in the Northern Midlands is $210 for the next financial year. Those in urban areas will also get a green waste bin at no extra cost.
Dorset finalised its rates on June 24 for a 5.7 per cent increase, slightly below the council's six per cent income target outlined in its long-term financial plan.
The coastal region is coming off a fresh valuation by the Valuer-General which resulted in an astronomic increase to residential land values.
Rates on non-vacant properties were raised by 38 per cent on average, with a further 1500 homes seeing even greater jumps - up to 471 per cent.
The council brought in a maximum increase cap to curb this rise, ensuring that the higher rates were passed on incrementally at just 15 per cent annually.
Dorset will charge $143 for an 80 litre bin, $168 for an 120 litre bin and $240 for the large 240 litre bins.
West Tamar stands a head above the rest when it comes to rates, with a 6.7 per cent hike on the cards.
Ratepayers will be charged an additional $10 per month on average, while the minimum annual general rate has risen from $204 to $217.
The budget estimates attribute this to the rising cost of waste management coupled with impacts from fire levies.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson acknowledged that this was one of the local government's highest increases in recent years.
"Although it is a little bit disappointing for me to see this rate rise at this level, I'm confident that we're going to continue to provide value for money to our ratepayers," he said.
These high fees are consistent with the council's waste management, with an 85 litre bin costing as much as $247. The 140 and 240 litre bins will cost ratepayers $317 and $433, respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.