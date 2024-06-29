'I got emotional': Assange's return to home soil comes with sigh of relief

The arrival of Julian Assange on Australian soil made waves in Launceston, with those who campaigned for his release heralding it as a "dream come true".
Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson celebrated Mr Assange's release with community supporters on Friday, June 28 after the Wikileaks founder touched down in Canberra on Wednesday evening.
The Launceston-based senator said it was hard work as he and others campaigned for Mr Assange's return for six years.
"It's a dream come true for many people, including the people that are standing behind me here today," Senator Whish-Wilson said.
"Like hundreds and thousands of Australians and millions of people around the world, I'm feeling overjoyed that we've finally got a resolution to what I think has been one of the greatest justices and abuses of power of our time."
The senator said he couldn't believe the news when he was informed.
"I was sitting in my party room, and I got a message from my staff with a video of Julian hopping onto an aeroplane," Senator Whish-Wilson said
"I got emotional - I didn't believe it.
"I thought it was some kind of AI conspiracy that someone had manufactured, a fake video.
"[I was told] 'No, Peter, it's real - it's actually happening', and then I couldn't focus on the rest of my meeting."
Senator Whish-Wilson said he had seen "people power and politics work together" during the long campaign supporting Mr Assange.
"I've seen people power and politics work together, and by politics I mean all politicians - it's a very very rare moment in Australian politics," he said.
"It's one of the highlights of my time in politics.
"It's such a momentous occasion for freedom of speech and freedom of the press."
Senator Whish-Wilson said Mr Assange's release would have been impossible without consistent campaigning by millions of supporters around the world.
"The wonderful, amazing people like I have behind me today, are normal everyday people who've seen this injustice and have found their voice," he said.
" ... They got up every day and harassed politicians like me to actually do something about it - we wouldn't have had this outcome without it."
