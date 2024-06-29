State's top judge to step down after 'a long and distinguished career'

A vacancy is set to open at the top of the state's judicial system.
After serving as the state's Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for more than 11 years, Alan Blow AO will retire from the role before the year's end.
This is in line with the line with the requirements of the Supreme Court Act 1887, which states that any judge must retire once they reach 75 years old.
Attorney General and Justice Minister Guy Barnett said Justice Blow had made a "significant contribution" to Tasmania's legal system after being appointed to the Supreme Court 24 years ago.
"He has served as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Tasmania since April 2013 having first been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Tasmania in 2000," Mr Barnett said.
"Chief Justice Blow has had a long and distinguished career in the law, almost entirely in Tasmania, and was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2018 for his service to the judiciary and the law, and his contribution to legal education and professional standards.
"I want to thank him for his commitment, service and work to the Tasmanian people and wish him well in retirement."
Mr Barnett said Justice Blow's replacement would be "pivotal" in ensuring ongoing success for the state's top court.
An expressions of interest process to fill the vacancy left by Justice Blow is open until July 26, 2024.
To sit as one of the eight Supreme Court judges, a person must be an Australian lawyer with more than 10 years' experience.
Magistrates, and judges from courts in other jurisdictions are also eligible to be appointed as a Supreme Court judge in Tasmania.
The Chief Justice is the most senior judge in the court, and oversees its administrative and judicial procedures.
All current permanent justices will also be considered for the role.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.