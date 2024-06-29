'You can't be what you can't see': Students' eyes open to possibility

Grade 10 students got down to business with the Beacon Foundation, where they discussed career opportunities and heard from community volunteers in the workplace.
The POLISH High Impact Program was delivered by the Beacon Foundation on Friday, June 25 at Brooks High School.
Grade 10 student Leanna Vandermolen said she enjoyed learning about first impressions and practising in mock interviews.
"The mock interviews were nerve racking but the volunteers made us feel really comfortable," Leanna said.
"It was really nice to be able to practice interview skills."
Grade 10 students Mary Gale said the visit was insightful, especially at a time where students were transiting from high school to college.
"It was really nice to hear from the volunteers as someone who has no work experience," Mary said.
"It was insightful to see my options and all the different pathways I can take.
"Amanda from Launceston College told us about different VET courses - that was especially insightful as we are going to college next year."
Grade 10 student Honeybal Tecle said he connected with Rachael Andrew who worked for East Arm Resources.
"I connected with Rachel as we had the same interests, I love engineering and so does she," Honeybal said.
Advanced Skills Teacher Nathan Chatterton said the program offered students guidance in understanding their career path options.
"It's as real as it's going to get without them actually being in the industry - it's authentic," Mr Chatterton said.
"The volunteers are always really personable, they share professional and personal information about themselves and their journey.
"Not only do kids get to learn about the profession, but how ordinary people progress from school into their professions - and that's not always a linear route."
Mr Chatterton said it was empowering for students to take the pressure of themselves.
"It's really powerful for students to learn that they don't have to know what they want to pursue straight away," he said.
The Beacon Foundation had been visiting Brooks High School since 1995 and in that time many students have benefited from the program, with some even picking up a traineeship or work experience.
Chief executive officer of Beacon Foundation Scott Harris said the foundation's mission was to bridge the gap between education and the workplace for all students.
"Our almost 30-year collaboration with Brooks High School has been extremely rewarding," Mr Harris said.
"Beacon is committed to empowering young people and providing what they need to succeed, regardless of their area code.
"We believe you can't be what you can't see, and our industry-driven programs have enabled Brooks High School students to see the many career pathways available to them.
"The success stories from this partnership are a testament to the positive impact we can achieve together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.