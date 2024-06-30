The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Government's education review an 'uneducated' act for political expediency

By Brian Wightman
June 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public education is a vital service, but no Tasmanian political party is willing to defend it. File picture
Public education is a vital service, but no Tasmanian political party is willing to defend it. File picture

The public school system in Tasmania makes an extraordinary difference.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.