Dogs and cats dispute

As a dog person, I have long wondered why cats do not have to register with the local council and be microchipped like dogs.
Saree Salter reports the founder and director of Just Cats, Rachel Beech, has some reservations about the government's Cat Management Plan, a crucial initiative for our region's feline population.
Isabel Bird tells us a former hospital staff member at the Launceston General Hospital is being reported to Tasmania Police and the national health regulator after a panel's finding that they illegally tampered with death certificates, a serious incident that has raised concerns.
Finally, Annika Rhoades reports that the City of Launceston council formally endorsed the 2024-25 budget for the financial year and a 4.5 per cent rate rise.
