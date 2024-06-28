The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People
Our Places

More than a decade after it was opened, a memorial park nears completion

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Hudson at the Workers' Memorial Park at Elizabeth Gardens, in Invermay. Picture by Paul Scambler
Guy Hudson at the Workers' Memorial Park at Elizabeth Gardens, in Invermay. Picture by Paul Scambler

Two decades after the tragic death of his son, the memorial Guy Hudson pushed to build in honour of those who have lost their lives in the workplace - like his boy Matthew - will finally "be completed".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.