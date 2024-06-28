More than a decade after it was opened, a memorial park nears completion

Two decades after the tragic death of his son, the memorial Guy Hudson pushed to build in honour of those who have lost their lives in the workplace - like his boy Matthew - will finally "be completed".
The City of Launceston has advertised a tender for a major project at the Worker's Memorial Park at Elizabeth Gardens, the state's central commemorative space for lost lives in the workplace.
Mr Hudson - whose life changed when his 16-year-old son was killed in a forklift accident at Blue Ribbon Meatworks, turning him into one of Australia's most prominent workplace safety advocates - helped to establish the park in 2011 alongside a small committee.
Now a decade on, after years of campaigning, the memorial will receive a number of additions and a redesign that includes a new pavilion and space for individual memorials.
With the upgrades, Mr Hudson said, the park will finally live up to its original vision: "a gift" that makes a difference.
"It's very meaningful to see it this close to being that beautiful place where we can remember our loved ones," Mr Hudson said.
"Somewhere that people can take the weight off of them a bit and remember the good times."
The park - which has long hosted an annual service marking International Workers' Memorial Day on April 28 - will undergo a "sensitive" redesign project after the awarding of the tender, with construction expected to start in September.
"This is a massive step," said Matthew Garwood, the City of Launceston Mayor
"The community, through Guy, brought something to us that was so important to them. This is a place for reflection with a significant message. We're glad we can be a part of it."
The project scope will include construction of a commemorative walk, created by the combination of a series of arbours, seating and a path, refurbishing existing walkways with new surface treatments, a new pavilion and provision for individual memorials to be installed in the future.
Both area and decorative lighting will also be included alongside associated infrastructure such as stormwater drainage, water and electrical services.
The project is being funded by contributions from Unions Tasmania, the Australian Government, the Tasmanian state government, the City of Launceston and other contributors.
It's expected for completion by early 2025.
Daniel Mace, the project manager for the park, said the redesign was created in consultation with Mr Hudson and Unions Tasmania to make sure its identity was maintained.
"What we've done is, really, continue the work that was started when the park was established," Mr Mace said.
"Guy and Jessica Hudson, from Unions Tasmania, did a lot of the conceptual legwork; we just progressed it into a construction-ready package."
Before the garden - in its current form a small, retaining-wall lined walkway marked with commemorative sentence which opens into a circular, paved area with boulder-like sculptures - there was no site in the state commemorating the lives of workers.
Mr Hudson's work, and his story, changed that, but he said "we're long past that now."
"It's no longer about my personal story; this place is for everyone, and I can't express how important I feel this is," he said.
"Workers, these people, they give us our life's breath. They deserve to be remembered."
