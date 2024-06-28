AFL Tas boss reaffirms Launceston inclusion, says stadium talks 'pleasing'

The head of AFL Tasmania has reaffirmed Launceston's involvement in future Tasmanian football amid a crucial time for the state's two major stadiums.
Speaking exclusively with The Examiner, Damian Gill said the UTAS Stadium redevelopments bode well for the North's inclusion.
"It's such an important venue in Tassie footy and it's only going to get better with the redevelopments that are about to get underway," Gill said.
"It's going to have such an important role to play across all manner of football moving forward.
"It's such an excellent boutique venue and I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing a lot of people packed in on July 20 to get behind our men's and women's rep sides and get a taste of what's to come with the map running out on that oval regularly in the not too distant future."
While Infrastructure Tasmania has requested tenders for the first part of the $130 million UTAS Stadium reconstruction, a lot less is known about the proposed waterfront stadium to be built at Macquarie Point.
Intrigue grew this week following AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon's arrival into the state's capital on Wednesday for meetings with Gill and Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
It led Labor to voice concerns over a downgraded project from the initial designs.
Gill said while he was not in the meetings which discussed any stadium updates, he believed positive progress has been made.
"I get great confidence from Andrew Dillon and others that were pleased by the progress," he said.
"I think it's pretty difficult to speculate, like everyone, I think we are all keen to learn more when we see detailed design, which is expected in the coming weeks, and I think then we'll be in a more informed position to discuss it."
Although admitting an updated design to keep within the $715 million budget was yet to be finalised, he expressed confidence in the chosen architects, Cox Architecture.
"They're working through the design now," he said.
"What I do know is the architects that are announced, they're the best in the business, so we're in really safe hands and I like everyone just now waits to see what comes out through that process and I look forward to finding out more."
