Weekly wrap: The Rockliff School Lunch Program prioritises student wellbeing

Experts agree that children learn better when they are not hungry. In my op-ed this week, I outline how the Rockliff government's School Lunch Program puts student wellbeing front and centre.
Our intrepid court reporter, Joe Colbrook, has followed the Whiting trial. He reports a Supreme Court Judge said a "callous arrogance and controlling nature" drove Kerry Lee Whiting to commit a cowardly murder.
Executives from Lion Australia dropped a bombshell this week at Boag's brewery.
Hamish Geale tells us as many as 15 jobs could be on the line should proposed changes happen at the William Street brewery.
How many of us have left Scratch-Its unscratched in our wallets or on our fridges? Declan Durrant tells us one person was surprised when they finally scratched their Mother's Day lottery ticket.
Matt Maloney tells us Tasmanians will have more money in their pockets after changes from July 1.
Launceston's Catherine Connell always knew teaching was her calling. Saree Salter brings us the heartwarming story of how Ms Connell answered that calling.
