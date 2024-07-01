Nuclear thought bubble would lead to 'enormous expense' down the track

SO PETER Dutton wants us to embrace nuclear power at enormous expense and way down the track! I suggest that he google how many countries who already have it are phasing it out.
Before he leads us down that track he should do some research and not put out a rather silly thought bubble!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
AT LAST, we are seeing some interest regarding the most important part of our business lives, ports, shipping and logistics in general.
Whilst the phrase "We are an Island" is repeated ad nauseam, the actual management of our most important assets seems to be in the hands of people that are simply not capable of managing the overall operation. We can't really blame the politicians, as understandably they have limited knowledge of such issues, however they are responsible in appointing the right people, to ensure that taxpayer's money is spent correctly and benefits most of the population.
The current saga between TasPorts and the Antarctic division is simply unbelievable, but an incredibly expensive debacle that nobody wants to take responsibility for.
The TT Line is not far behind, and only recently we spent an extra $90 million on a fixed price contract, to hopefully finish the project, sometime in the future.
We need to review both Boards of Directors ASAP, to address the glaring problems and try to make the best out of a poor situation.
We also need to embrace the old belief that ports and shipping exist to support local economies, as without them we will keep taking one step forward and two steps back.
After all, we are an island.
Michal Frydrych, SFF Party Candidate
CONGRATULATIONS to The Examiner and scribe Declan Durant for shining the spotlight on one of Lonnie's most valuable human assets - the irrepressible and prolific and hugely talented artist Fred Fullerton who's win in The Art Society's latest competition with the theme and title of "Our City", was announced in The Examiner (June 26).
There would be no worthier recipient - should the Launceston City Council be thinking to inaugurate an Artist Laureate position - than Mr Fullerton, who has a spill over exhibit at Curry Club with the walls of the Elizabeth St restaurant hanging space for his also ran paintings of Our City.
Last year, I had my portrait painted by Fred and other members of a Launceston School For Seniors portraiture class which gathers weekly and were looking for volunteers to sit for a couple of hours on a single afternoon. so they could practise their artistic skills.
Maybe they are in need of further volunteers and are awaiting contact from prospects? Call School For Seniors and they'll put you in touch with Diana, the organiser.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
LET'S be clear. Nuclear is a distraction. Keeping coal and gas is the aim.
The Federal Liberal National talk about future nuclear (The Examiner, June 21), is all about extending the life and profits of the coal and gas industries on the mainland. This will hurt us all, and the people and places we love. As our insurance premiums and council rates skyrocket, we are all paying for the ongoing pollution from coal and gas.
In particular, talk of nuclear power provides cover for Mr Dutton's plan to sabotage the cheapest form of energy, renewable electricity with his "renewable caps".
Tasmania can thrive in a decarbonising world with our clean electricity. Extending the polluting lives of coal and gas threatens that. An example of these opportunities is described in the article "Vehicle to grid: trial to connect Aussie homes to car batteries (The Examiner, June 21). Since each car battery is the equivalent of around 3 - 7 home batteries, they can become the mobile electricity storage we have been looking for.
We call on all candidates in the next federal election to stand for science-based energy and climate policies. The stakes are high and our Tasmanian way of life depends on it.
Clare Smith, Tasmanian Climate Collective
MR ADLER (The Examiner, June 26) assumes that because 23,000 Tasmanians publicly support the Macquarie Point Stadium, the rest of Tasmania is against it. Misrepresenting facts is a common ploy of minorities to get their point across. Only 600 people have joined the No Stadium facebook page, which equates to about 0.1% of the population! We have to ask ourselves, would you sacrifice two cups of herbal tea or two glasses of wine per year, to pay for facilities that will improve health outcomes for the generations that follow us?
Ian Hunt, St Leonards
