Nuclear thought bubble would lead to 'enormous expense' down the track

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 1 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 10:30am
Peter Dutton's nuclear 'thought bubble' will be a very costly endeavour. File picture
SO PETER Dutton wants us to embrace nuclear power at enormous expense and way down the track! I suggest that he google how many countries who already have it are phasing it out.

