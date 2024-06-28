FootyHQ: State wins, grand returns, final farewells

It's Josh Partridge here from The Examiner's sports team and it's been yet another big week in footy!
Tasmania defeated Queensland in men's representative action last weekend, echoing their feats from last year despite travelling to the Sunshine State.
It was a tougher contest for the women who were defeated, but will get another chance at victory on July 20 at UTAS Stadium against NSW/ACT.
There were returns at several levels of football last weekend with James Leake and Colby McKercher both coming back from injuries in the VFL.
Leake played his first game in Giants colours, while McKercher had missed six weeks with a foot injury.
Lilydale coach Corey Lockett missed his first game since his 2014 debut but the Demons were bolstered by Rueben Rothwell's first game in 666 days following an ACL injury.
Finally, the final chapter will be written in a historic Tasmanian rivalry this weekend - with Longford and Bracknell to do battle for the last time before the state's football restructure.
Have a good weekend and support your local club!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.