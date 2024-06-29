'Worthy events' miss out on council funding due to competitive process

Although councillors agreed there were some deserving recipients, other "worthy" events missed out after the council finalised its first round of event sponsorship grants.
Councillor Lindi McMahon said the council had been "oversubscribed" with applications, and it was unfortunate they weren't able to allocate sponsorships and grants to each one.
"There were quite a considerable number of events that missed out this time round," Cr McMahon said.
"We do have some amazing events that did get funding and some amazing events that didn't get funding."
Cr McMahon went on to say that events shouldn't rely on funding and grants because unfortunately "nine times out of 10 you won't get it".
Councillor Andrew Palmer, who seconded the motion, supported Cr McMahon's comments.
"We simply can't fund every event that applies [but] I wish we could," Cr Palmer said.
The Launceston New Year's Eve event sponsorship only received one application - from Launceston BeerFest - despite being inundated with applications in other areas.
BeerFest has run annually in Launceston since 2018.
"It is a wonderful event and I hope the council sees it the same way as I do," Cr Palmer said.
Councillor Danny Gibson said he understood spaces will be a premium at around New Year's Eve but looked forward to other smaller events.
"We look forward to ... being able to ensure that everyone - not only those that beer, not only those that can afford to go to a large-scale event - can bring in the new year in Launceston," Cr Gibson said.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said BeerFest was a "welcome and warranted" event but raised some concerns.
Cr Dawkins said the council should also consider events from an animal welfare perspective as there is typically a spike in dog deaths after any event with fireworks.
"Every year there are deaths on the road as a result of animals being terrified," she said.
"I can't wait for the day where there's no fireworks."
All councillors voted in favour of continuing to grant BeerFest $46,000 per year for the next three years.
General manager community and place Chelsea van Riet said in a report the recommended allocated funding for other major events totalled $74,000 against the requested funding of $174,400.
This covers events that take place between August 1 and December 31, 2024, with the remainder of the council's $185,000 budget covering those in the first half of 2025.
Each of the funding applications are assessed by a panel, including Crs McMahon and Palmer, along with mayor Matthew Garwood and other stakeholders.
The final amount given for each event depends on this assessment, with those that score below 50 per cent out of contention entirely.
Some major events that didn't receive funding this year included the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, the ReDress Hub's fashion parade and Rotary Club of Central Launceston's Sally's Ride event.
Cr Walker said Sally's Ride - a charity bike ride - not receiving funding was a good example of a "really worthy event ... missing out on that funding".
Cr Walker and councillor Joe Pentridge voted against the motion, which ultimately carried.
Cr McMahon said some applications needed to be more creative, given the competitive process.
