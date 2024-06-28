Visible progress in Country Club's bid to become golf superpower

Country Club Tasmania's big-money overhaul is beginning to take shape.
The Prospect estate has been undergoing a huge facelift in recent years, including the addition of a huge new subdivision.
But the facility's golfing upgrades are sparking the most excitement.
Construction crews have been making great progress on the famous Country Club driving range, which has been out of action for nearly two years.
Huge black pilons that provide structure for netting have been erected in recent weeks, and concrete has been poured for a new clubhouse-style building.
One side of the building will face onto the driving range, and the other will look over the brand new mini golf course.
Both facilities are on track to open to the public by March.
"We'll have a bar and a restaurant and cafe, meeting rooms, a party room, a lounge - it's going to be quite the entertainment facility," Country Club Tasmania general manager Ross Hannah said.
"[There's] nothing else like it really in Tassie.
"[The mini golf is] going to be something quite special, it's actually like a mini golf course, it's got water pools, fountains, extensive gardens, and really extensive LED lighting so you can play at night."
Country Club has pulled out all the stops on its new 200-metre driving range.
The facility will boast 28 bays over two storeys, and each of the bays will be fitted out with Toptracer technology.
"What most driving ranges have these days is reduced flight balls - 75 per cent," Mr Hannah said.
"But what's cool about the Toptracer technology is it compensates for that so if you hit a ball 150 metres it will tell you you've hit it 200.
"That can be gamefied too, so there's games you can play on Toptracer so it's great for kids and party nights - it's going to be wild."
Country Club's golf course proper has been halved while the front nine is redeveloped.
Visitors will have spotted huge mounds of soil as part of works to upgrade the previous front nine, but the new holes are not far off completion.
Mr Hannah said some of the new holes could see action within a few months, however, the course will only offer nine holes until the development is completed.
When the full course eventually opens, Mr Hannah is confident it will stand alongside some of the state's best.
"Tasmania's fast becoming the go-to golf destination in Australia," he said.
"Cape Wickham is now ranked number one in the world, the Barnbougle courses are in the top 10, Matty Goggin is out at Seven Mile [Beach] and is pretty imminent in opening his course which looks amazing.
"Country Club's goal is to be a part of that golfing destination and allure to Tasmania, open up new markets for us and help drive our visitor economy."
