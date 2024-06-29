'It helped me during my healing process': $96,000 raised for Cancer Council

When Hayley Luttrell was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, one particular program helped her through.
To give back, Ms Luttrell raised almost $100,000 for the organisation that helped her through the most challenging days of her life.
Ms Lutrell said she accessed the Cancer Council's free therapy programs, which offered patients Tai Chi classes, mindfulness, oncology massages, support groups, and the wig library.
"After my diagnosis, I accessed these services, and they were so beneficial - I got so much out of them," she said.
"I wanted to know how these amazing services were funded.
"The Cancer Council explained that 85 per cent of their funding came from the community."
From here, Ms Lutrell said she decided to take matters into her own hands.
"I decided to get a small committee together to raise funds specifically for the complimentary therapy programs," she said.
Ms Lutrell said the generosity of the Launceston community raised 96,000 dollars over 3 events.
"We held a gala ball, Wigging It, which was well attended with all guests adorning a wig to complete their formal attire," she said.
"With the generosity of the Launceston community we were able to raise over $56,000 on the night and these funds allowed me to fully stock the wig libraries in Launceston, Hobart and Devonport."
Ms Lutrell said the committee planned another two fundraisers in 2024, held Josef Chromy Wines.
"Strathmore Gardens Ladies Day was supported by the ladies who attended my Tai Chi class at the Northern Support Centre - together they ran a successful bake sale and garden market stall," she said.
Ms Lutrell said giving back to the Cancer Council had helped her during her healing process.
"It helped me during my healing process, to give back to others, so they can have the opportunities to experience the benefits that I did from these programs," she said.
"I want to get the word out about these amazing services on offer.
"When I talk to people about why we are fundraising, they often don't know about the services on offer at the Cancer Council."
Ms Lutrell said the successful outcome wouldn't have been possible without the support of the local community who attended the events, small local businesses who donated auction prizes and generous sponsors.
