Hawka-eyed public could win tickets, guernsey of choice in city centre hunt

Imagine entering Balls n Bumpers with the choice of any AFL guernsey in the store for you to take home, for free.
Or, imagine you and your family finding your seat at UTAS Stadium in August for the Hawthorn versus North Melbourne match, for free.
Well you can have both, but you'd better get your scavenger hunting hat on!
Launceston Central has began a promotion in which four cutouts of Launceston's newest AFL products -Colby McKercher (North Melbourne), James Leake (GWS Giants), Arie Schoenmaker (St Kilda), and Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs) - and Hawthorn's mascot 'Hawka' will be hidden around the CBD in sports-themed spots.
Launceston Central executive officer, Amanda McEvoy, said there was just one clue, which was to look for places where you might "buy sports clothing, footy tops, shoes for sports, those types of things".
Ms McEvoy said the idea works well with the identity of Launceston, in which the city leans on its local connection to promote big ticket events.
"Footy weekends are enormous, they're economically vital for Launceston and for Tasmania," she said.
"We get loads of people coming in from the mainland, and we're really excited to see that, and we know that the locals come out and spend money in local businesses, so it's a really important part of our culture as well as our economy."
She added that by (sort of) seeing their AFL heroes up close and personal, it gives aspiring kids the chance to see their dream.
"It's inspiration right here," she said.
"This is what you can do if you come from Launceston, so it's time to get behind our sport, behind our local businesses and all support each other because we know we're the best place in Australia."
And if your name isn't picked as the winner, there is always the runner-up prize - a signed Hawthorn guernsey.
The competition runs until Friday, August 16.
