More 'offbeat' tourism adverts just the thing Tasmania needs

I WOULD like to comment on the latest of ads for Tasmania and its wintery conditions.
I believe we need more ads like these showing the all year round weather, tourism attractions that cater for them and other offbeat sites and deals that only Tassie can produce.
I was in the defence forces a few years ago and every time I brought someone down to visit for the first time, snow was the big attraction that everybody wanted to see, feel and run in it.
There's is not much in the way of attractions that cater for this now but with a bit of study and money put on by all interested parties to find out what's required especially around our national parks with government incentives such a cheap land leases to attract accommodation sites that will get people in our off season to tour our wonderful state.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
MY ELDERLY mother recently sustained a serious fall at home.
She was subsequently admitted to the LGH and was offered to be placed on a relatively new service called "Hospital in the Home".
What this service provides is you are still admitted to the hospital but instead of staying in hospital you get to go home. You are looked after by a team of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health professionals who come to the patient's home.
My mother was admitted under the service for six days in which she had two nurses visit twice daily, her doctor, who is also part of the service, visited her at home twice and an occupational therapist once. I have now doubt that the kindness and exceptional care that she was afforded by these health professionals in her own home has aided her in a quicker than normal recovery rate.
I cannot express strongly enough what a wonderful service this is and would encourage any person or family member that is offered this care to accept. On behalf of the family, thank you all.
Gail Monaghan, East Launceston
IN HIS letter (The Examiner, June 25) Ian Hunt quotes support for the stadium as 23,000 and against as 600. No idea where he gets his stats from but obviously, no one I know was included in that sample.
His argument that those who opposed are against kids participating in sport is fallacious.
Tasmanian children are not deprived of venues, they're deprived of parental support and coaches.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
LOOKS like the battery of the nation needs recharging with the start up of the Bell Bay gas turbine. Wonder if we sent too much power to the mainland? I think the installation of another basslink cable must be a joke.
Daniel Dempsey, George Town
WHICH is mightier, the Sword or the Pen? This was a question in a history exam I sat in High school. I've come to the conclusion that if you want to get people's attention, you have to write letters.
At the top of the southern outlet heading out of Launceston, there is a slip lane for those people heading west towards Deloraine, Devonport etc. Many motorists think that it is OK to cross from the right hand lane at the last moment to cut in front of traffic already merging into the slip lane. I have seen many near misses here over several years.
Could it be brought to the attention of the people in charge of roads that a double white line further down the hill and signage that says 'all traffic turning left; left lane only' might help to alleviate the problem.
S. Langerak, Hadspen
READING the article about TasWater leakage, the water waste did not surprise me. Two months ago I reported a pipe leaking under the road and the problem still continues.
Mario Lezzi, Kings Meadows
