Tasmanian Liberals say nuclear power can be part of the mix

Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley's suggestion Tasmania could become home to a nuclear power station under the Coalition's energy policy demonstrates fearmongering at its finest.
The fanciful suggestion is a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the Coalition's policy, which aims to provide reliable, baseload power to complement the existing and future renewable energy sources, including Tasmania's hydroelectric power, which Senator Polley points out is Australia's "jewel in the crown."
Tasmanians are fortunate that we can now rely on the courage our forebears showed by forging ahead to establish a hydroelectric scheme for our energy needs when electricity was in its infancy.
We need our leaders to stand up and provide meaningful solutions to meet our goals during these times. The Coalition demonstrates the same courage with its recently released nuclear energy policy.
Australia must have a balanced energy mix to deliver cheaper, cleaner, and consistent power. Nuclear power can be part of this mix.
Labor and the Coalition are united in the pursuit of net zero by 2050.
We fundamentally disagree on how to credibly reach that goal, which is important to many Australians, including Tasmanians.
Labor's reckless renewables-only approach has already been shown to be unattainable. To achieve Labor's 82 per cent renewable target by 2030 7GW of renewable energy must be installed every single year. Just 1.3GW was reached in 2023.
The intermittent nature of renewables (solar and wind) raises questions about the government's ability to deliver power at the level currently generated by coal.
Nuclear power offers a zero-emissions baseload power source that has proven effective. It's already used in 32 countries, with another 50 looking to follow.
The Coalition's policy is to replace coal with nuclear power, which will help provide a baseload of power to supplement renewables and gas.
This policy does not come at the expense of renewables, as the Albanese Labor Government would have you believe.
Right now, Labor has put all its eggs in one basket with an expensive renewables-only approach to our electricity system.
I believe Australians want to have a mature and evidence-driven debate about the merits of nuclear technology, not a war of words driven by emotional ideology, or a scare campaign based on untruths.
Wendy Askew is a Liberal Senator for Tasmania
