Is prisoner rehabilitation all fuzzy feelings, or is it an achievable goal?

June 29 2024 - 5:00am
Prisoner rehabilitation is a vexed issue. Picture file.
No fuzzy feelings

KUDOS to Alan Leitch for putting juvenile crime into a world of reality, not a world of fuzzy feelings! Detention for offenders is firstly for the protection of society, if rehabilitation can be achieved, good.

