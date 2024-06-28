'The biggest complaints are from neighbours': New cat management plans ahead

Founder and director of Just Cats Rachel Beech said the State government's Cat Management Plan needed to include stricter confinement laws for all cat owners.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) is developing The Tasmanian Cat Management Plan 2024-2029.
The plan aims to encourage responsible cat ownership and mitigate cats' negative impacts on the environment.
Ms Beech said the current confinement law only applies to cat owners who apply for a permit to have more than four cats.
"The biggest complaints are from neighbours - they don't want other people's cats running around their yard." Ms Beech said.
"I think confinement laws need to be in place, regardless of how many cats you have.
"I don't know whether it's getting passed in the new cat management plan, but I know there's a lot of push for it."
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jane Howlett released the Tasmanian Cat Management Plan Achievements 2017-2022 report on Tuesday, June 25.
Ms Howlett said the report outlined the state's critical achievements of cat management stakeholders.
"A State Government investment of $360,000 per annum, since 2017, has supported the plan to encourage responsible cat ownership and reduce the impacts of cats on the environment and agriculture," Ms Howlett said.
Ms Howlett said the previous plan was a solid foundation for further cat management achievements in the state.
"The ongoing collaboration between stakeholders, strategic coordination efforts, and the innovative approaches to community engagement will serve as a solid foundation for further achievements in cat management in Tasmania," she said.
Just Cats Clinic aims to improve the welfare of cats and kittens by providing food and shelter, facilitating adoptions and advocating for the responsible care of pets.
Ms Beech said the clinic's most significant "game changer" was their desexing program.
"The clinic is now offering discount desexing," she said.
"We desexed more than 20 cats last month.
"I think ... the service will make a big difference in mitigating the negative impacts of cats."
