State's chamber of commerce and UTAS sign 'historic' agreement

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a "historic" memorandum of understanding with the University of Tasmania to support businesses statewide.
Both parties believe the agreement - which underlines a litany of collaborative goals - will support education, jobs and businesses across Tasmania.
The understanding's broad strokes promise a reciprocal relationship between the TCCI and UTAS, with more business-relevant coursework for students and, in turn, more existing business leaders seeking qualifications at the University.
"The University and the TCCI have always had very strong connections," said Michael Bailey, the TCCI's chief executive officer.
"This MoU ensures there will be more collaboration in the future."
Other tranches of the memorandum include more scholarly research and PhD projects directed towards issues affecting Tasmanian businesses; students hearing directly from Tasmanian business leaders; and more placements for students at Tasmanian workplaces during their course.
Another part of the MoU is an agreement that the TCCI and the University will look to share facilities "where possible", which Mr Bailey said would ensure the business community is "embedded within each of the University campuses around the state".
"The MoU ensures the business community has a strong voice when it comes to research, teaching and courses," Mr Bailey said.
"We will also work with the University to ensure the business community is there to help when it's needed in areas like work placements for students."
The memorandum is the latest partnership-style venture undertaken by the University which hopes to create a real-world entry point for its students - making it not too dissimilar to UTAS' recent partnership with Island Magazine.
The TCCI and UTAS agreement is similarly, in part, a direct response to a "competitive, rapidly evolving world", according to the University's vice-chancellor, Professor Rufus Black.
"New and rapid advances in technology are transforming every business at a time they need to meet the challenges of skills shortages, inflationary pressures, and the climate transition," Professor Black said.
"The arrival of AI is just the latest trend that highlights how businesses are ever more about accessing the latest knowledge and the best skills to turn these challenges into opportunities.
"That is why the TCCI and the University are working in partnership to make sure we provide Tasmanian businesses with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in an ever more competitive world."
