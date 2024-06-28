'Noteworthy' McKercher to stay in the VFL as injury recovery continues

Despite a standout performance in the VFL, Launceston's Colby McKercher will have to wait at least another week before returning to the top level.
The 19-year-old North Melbourne midfielder played his first game in six weeks last weekend following a bone stress injury in his right foot.
After sitting out the first quarter, he collected 31 disposals and eight marks in the remaining three - having 11 touches in the second term alone.
His performance was described as 'noteworthy' on North Melbourne's website and coach Tom Lynch was pleased with his performance.
"He's obviously a very high-quality player and he had a strong influence on the game with his run and distribution," Lynch said.
"We were rapt with his performance, it was great to have him back out there."
Before team selections on Thursday, AFL coach Alastair Clarkson said McKercher was right in the mix to return.
"He's trained really well over the last two weeks and he came back into the VFL side last week like a duck to water," he said.
"We've got some decisions to make, we wanted to see how all of our guys got through training."
McKercher was ultimately not selected, despite fellow midfielder George Wardlaw also missing through concussion - with the Roos recalling Kallan Dawson instead.
The former Kings Meadows High School student was selected by the Kangaroos with pick two of last year's draft and has played nine games of AFL so far.
Amassing 30 or more disposals in his last three matches, McKercher earned a rising star nomination in the round-nine clash against Gold Coast.
Following the suspensions of Harley Reid and Sam Darcy, he is among one of the favourites for the annual award.
