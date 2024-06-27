'Don't be alarmed': TFS undertaking vertical rescue training, Launceston

The Tasmania Fire Service is conducting vertical rescue training on Cleveland Street, Launceston today, between 9am and 12.30pm.
A TFS spokesperson said the training will occur on the crane being used to construct the helipad at the Launceston General Hospital, which is currently located between the new helipad and the hospital.
"If you're in the area and see emergency service personnel and activities around the crane, don't be alarmed, it's planned training," the spokesperson said.
"There is no threat to the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.