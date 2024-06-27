The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Don't be alarmed': TFS undertaking vertical rescue training, Launceston

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 28 2024 - 8:40am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Fire Service fire trucks. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tasmania Fire Service fire trucks. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmania Fire Service is conducting vertical rescue training on Cleveland Street, Launceston today, between 9am and 12.30pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.