Cody Thorp a shock return but Blues unable to stop North Hobart's first win

A surprise name appeared on Launceston's team sheet but they were unable to get over North Hobart for the Demons' first win of the year
Cody Thorp, who has not played since the 2021 preliminary final where he was suspended, was named emergency on Thursday night but played in place of Isaac Smedley.
Brother and coach Mitch, who played in his place in the 2021 premiership win, explained the reason behind Cody's return.
"Being connected to the club in the past and having someone like Dylan Riley, who he has won a premiership with at South Launnie and played with again in 2021 - he's always been semi-connected to the group," he said.
"He's been in our group chats the last couple of years and always wanted to play but work and family commitments have probably pulled him away from that."
Thorp described the contest as a scroungy, scratchy, low-scoring grind, which saw North Hobart start the game better than the Blues and they were unable to peg back the momentum.
The visitors got the game back within two points late in the last but North Hobart came away 7.8 (50) to 6.7 (43) winners.
Speaking on his brother's performance, Thorp said he was rusty but praised his last-quarter work in the ruck.
"He probably swung momentum our way but he wasn't quite ready to play there for four quarters just yet," he said.
All we are looking for [going forward] is a mature 200-centimetre, 100-kilo guy in front of the ball.- Mitch Thorp on his brother Cody returning for Launceston on Saturday
"We didn't expect him to be the match-winner or anything like that. All we are looking for [going forward] is a mature 200-centimetre, 100-kilogram guy in front of the ball that can have contests and give Riley and [Ben] Hyatt and [Liam] Jones an opportunity to do their work at ground level."
Dylan Riley was the Blues' best avenue towards goal, kicking three, while young guns Conall McCormack and Jacob Wheeler impressed in the defeat.
Sam Wright and Charlie Bovill were the Demons' multiple goal-kickers as they snapped their losing streak, with strong performances from experienced duo Callum Kilpatrick and Brad Tilbury.
