UTAS Stadium's $130 million upgrade starts getting real

The ball is rolling on a major upgrade of UTAS Stadium.
About $130 million is being spent on the Launceston venue in preparation for the Tasmanian AFL team's arrival in 2028.
The upgrades, which will be finished by late 2027, officially kicked off this week with a key milestone.
Infrastructure Tasmania has requested tenders for upgrades to matchday facilities in the Carlton and United Breweries Stand.
The upgrades include refurbished changerooms for players and umpires, as well as upgraded training and preparation spaces.
Construction is expected to begin in October.
"This is the first of five tenders that will be released over the coming months," Sports Minister Nic Street said.
"To attract the best events and the best competitors we need these amenities to be up to scratch.
"The release of this first tender is an important step forward, bringing the vision for UTAS Stadium closer to reality."
A development application for the remaining upgrades will be lodged with City of Launceston Council in the coming months.
The remaining four tenders will be opened soon after.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said she was pleased to see progress being made on the stadium.
"The Australian Government will continue to work in partnership with the Tasmanian Government to revitalise UTAS Stadium in a way that benefits everybody who uses it," she said.
"With a combined contribution of $130 million to the project we want to see as much of that money as possible going into local businesses."
The transfer of UTAS Stadium from City of Launceston to Stadiums Tasmania is also expected to be completed in coming months.
