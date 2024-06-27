The ball is rolling on upgrade of UTAS Stadium

Stadium stories are sure to get our readers talking. Hamish Geale explains UTAS stadium upgrades officially kicked off this week with a key milestone.
Our intrepid court reporter, Joe Colbrook, has followed the Whiting trial from its beginning. He reports a Supreme Court Judge said a "callous arrogance and controlling nature" drove Kerry Lee Whiting to commit a cowardly murder.
How many of us have left Scratch-Its unscratched in our wallets or on our fridges? Declan Durrant tells us one person was surprised when they finally scratched their Mother's Day lottery ticket.
