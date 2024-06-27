Launceston City Mission unveils new CEO after nationwide search

Launceston City Mission has unveiled a former board director as its new chief executive.
Jo-Anne Fearman will succeed long-term boss Stephen Brown, who will retire in September after 12 years at the helm.
The role was previously held by former mayor Albert Van Zetten between 1993 and 2011.
Dr Fearman, who will become the organisation's first ever female chief executive, said she was excited by the opportunities ahead.
"It's an incredible privilege to be appointed as CEO of City Mission, an organisation that is very close to my heart, and to build on the outstanding legacy of others," she said.
"I wholeheartedly believe in the power of care and community that transforms people's lives and futures, expressed everyday by our wonderful staff and volunteers at City Mission."
The appointment follows a nationwide search for Mr Brown's replacement.
City Mission board chairman Tim Holder thanked Mr Brown for his "remarkable" tenure in the role, and said he was excited to have secured another highly-regarded leader.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jo as our new CEO," he said.
"Her deep understanding of and commitment to our communities perfectly align with City Mission's core service ethos and steadfast Christian values.
"We have full confidence that under Jo's leadership, City Mission will continue to expand its reach and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need across our regions, cities, and towns."
Dr Fearman most recently served as NRM North's chief executive, where she helped spearhead the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers and River Health Action Plan programs.
