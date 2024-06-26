Feature Property | Art deco character home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Nestled within the picturesque surroundings of Newstead, 7 Como Crescent presents an exquisite Art Deco residence, meticulously renovated to offer contemporary comforts while retaining its timeless charm. Boasting a versatile floorplan adorned with beautiful character features such as high ceilings and timber flooring, this home epitomises elegance and sophistication.
Comprising four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite complete with built-in robes and a stylish ensuite, the residence ensures ample space for comfortable living. The additional three bedrooms are serviced by a large central bathroom featuring a luxurious freestanding bath, separate shower, and floor heating.
The heart of the home lies within its open-plan kitchen and living space, where quality meets style. The stylish kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, including a gas cooktop, complemented by ample bench and cupboard space. French doors provide seamless access from the kitchen to the expansive outdoor entertaining deck, perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying outdoor dining.
Year-round comfort is guaranteed with a reverse cycle air conditioning system and a wood heater, adding both warmth and ambiance to the living spaces.
Check out the e-edition here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.