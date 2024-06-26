House of the Week | Escape to the country and bask

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Escape to the country to a majestic Mediterranean style home, overlooking the beautiful Tamar River.
This exquisite home is set on a landscaped 0.9-acre block with fabulous Tamar River views that can never be built out.
Built with quality and comfort in mind, and recently renovated throughout to a high standard, the property is sure to impress.
This is an exquisite four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, with the master bedroom including both an ensuite and a walk-in-robe.
Set over two storey's and serviced by a domestic lift to ensure ease of access and wheelchair accessibility, the home is spacious with a versatile floorplan. Not to mention the unique and attractive design features throughout.
The stunning chefs kitchen has quality appliances, with loads of bench and storage space. With multiple living spaces, you'll never have to worry about the family living in each others pockets - there's plenty of space for everyone.
Externally, the property features a great blend of gardens and established trees to create privacy and a serene outlook.
With a wonderful private outdoor entertaining area, you have a tremendous view of the Tamar River. There is also a lovely front deck, perfectly positioned to enjoy the stunning outlook.
Situated on just under an acre (approx.) of low maintenance land offering secure yard space for children and pets, plus beautifully landscaped gardens, established trees, and potential for vegetable beds and chickens if desired.
Further features of the home include ducted air-conditioning on the upper level, 20 solar panels fed to the grid, back to base security and alarm system, and ample storage space throughout the home. There is also a brand new Coonara slow combustion Heat Charm heater.
The home also boasts a double garage, plus plenty of additional off-street parking space.
Surrounded by other quality homes in a picturesque, quiet, and peaceful neighbourhood, the home is only a short drive to the Launceston CBD.
A true lifestyle property and an absolute must-see. Contact Key 2 Property to arrange your inspection today.
