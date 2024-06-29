Feeding school kids is an excellent policy initiative by State government

Programs like this are always more successful when community groups get involved. Unlike politicians, these groups are on the ground and have lived experience. It makes sense for the government to collaborate with non-profit partners, School Food Matters and Loaves & Fishes Tasmania, which shows the government's commitment to a community-driven approach to this program. These partnerships are vital in ensuring the sustainability and scalability of the School Lunch Program. With 15 schools set to join in 2025 and another 15 in 2026, the initiative is poised to significantly impact the lives of many more students.