Feeding school kids is an excellent policy initiative by State government

The media often criticises governments. However, when a government puts forward an excellent policy initiative that can benefit the community, we should acknowledge it.
The Tasmanian Liberal Government's initiative to double the School Lunch Program from 30 to 60 schools by 2026 is commendable. It is a policy that has garnered bipartisan support.
The Rockliff government's policy puts student wellbeing front and centre and rightly prioritises providing nutritious food for participants. Crucially, the policy would enhance the overall school experience, something many parents would welcome. The pilot program's success, which has already shown positive impacts such as calmer students and increased attendance, particularly among those who were frequently absent, underscores the importance of this initiative.
The state government's decision to allocate $14.6 million to expand the program is a significant investment in the future of Tasmanian children. By transitioning from a pilot to an ongoing program, the government is focusing on the immediate nutritional needs of students. It also lays the groundwork for long-term benefits in health and education.
The expansion to 30 primary schools by 2026 will ensure more students have access to healthy and nutritious meals, fostering an environment conducive to learning and personal development. Education and nutrition experts all agree hunger impedes a child's ability to learn. When children are hungry, they have less energy and the ability to focus. So you can imagine that a child with a full tummy should have better learning outcomes, social interactions and behaviour.
Programs like this are always more successful when community groups get involved. Unlike politicians, these groups are on the ground and have lived experience. It makes sense for the government to collaborate with non-profit partners, School Food Matters and Loaves & Fishes Tasmania, which shows the government's commitment to a community-driven approach to this program. These partnerships are vital in ensuring the sustainability and scalability of the School Lunch Program. With 15 schools set to join in 2025 and another 15 in 2026, the initiative is poised to significantly impact the lives of many more students.
Students at schools like the Waverley Primary School will experience tangible benefits from the initiative.
The School Lunch Program is more than just a meal provision initiative; it is a comprehensive approach to enhancing food security, improving health and food literacy, and fostering a sense of value and inclusion among students. By linking with the local agricultural sector, the program supports student health and promotes local produce and food sustainability.
It is a lofty goal, but the program aims to feed all Tasmanian school students eventually. Let's hope that is achieved because that outcome would bring lasting positive change to the educational landscape of Tasmania, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive both academically and personally.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner.
