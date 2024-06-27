What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Until June 29
Alfred Hitchcock's classic spy thriller The 39 Steps is brilliantly and hilariously recreated on stage in this West End and Broadway award-winning smash-hit show.
This blissfully funny comedy follows the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.
A wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller, The 39 Steps features four fearless actors playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action!
The 39 Steps premiered at Earl Arts Centre and runs until June 29, with tickets available through Theatre North.
June 29
Longford visit Bracknell on Saturday at 2pm for what could be the last chapter in a historic rivalry.
The two country clubs are set to be split up into separate competitions next year, so a highly-competitive contest is expected as the sides try and have the ultimate last laugh.
The game will be held at 2pm, Bracknell Recreation Ground, June 29.
July 5-8
Launceston is cementing it's reputation as a national foodie hub by hosting the 25th Symposium of Australian Gastronomy (SAG) for the first time.
The SAG stands as a pinnacle event for scholars, researchers, and enthusiasts of culinary arts nationwide. Originating in 1984, this biennial gathering is set to unfold in Launceston.
Themed "ISLAND: Gastronomic Possibilities from the Undercurrents" the 25th iteration promises a deep dive into the culinary landscapes shaped by island life.
The 25th SAG will be held July 5-8 and is hosted at the University of Tasmania Inveresk campus. For more information or tickets, visit their website.
Until July 6
IO Performance's production of Hole - which opened in Launceston on June 26 - is a full-throttle, 60 minute display of physicality in which its performers palpitate with feminine rage.
The show - written in 2016 by British playwright and actor Ellie Kendrick - is a combination of Greek myths, songs, astrophysics and feminist politics. Its four-strong cast are, more than anything, "an expression of emotion."
Hole is playing until July 6 at IO Performance at 180 Cimitiere Street. Tickets are available at the IO Performance website.
Until July 7
Celebrating the talent and diversity of women artists practicing throughout this state, the Women's Art Prize Tasmania is the state's only female art competition which provides an important platform to showcase their work.
The prize aims to inspire, facilitate and celebrate the development of professional and emerging women artists in Tasmania.
The 2024 finalists are:
Anita Denholm, Anne O'Connor, Cassie Sullivan, Clara Martin, Eleanor Austin, Emma Robertson, Fran Reeve, Georgia Lucy, Helen Goninon, Katelyn Geard, Kelly Austin, Luana Towney, Maggie May Jeffries, Meg Walch, Melissa Smith, Minami Ivory, Natasa Milenovic, Neridah Stockley, Nicole O'Loughlin, Nunami Sculthorpe-Green, Rachael Maude, Rosie Hastie, Sarah Rhodes, Susan McArthur, and Zoe Grey.
The exhibition runs until July 7 at QVMAG Museum at Inveresk, 2 Invermay Rd.
A number of local art exhibitions have cropped up across town.
Gene McLaren's exhibition Winter's Embrace: A Fusion of Steel, Light and Fire has opened at Blenheim Gallery.
The range of work in Winter Embrace incorporates figures, like classic obelisks on scrolled plinths and jellyfish, and more abstract pieces, like the corten steel with stainless rivers on canvas-like sheets of metal.
At dAda mUse, Tasmania's premier art museum dedicated to the enigmatic Spaniard and surralist Salvador Dali, a new exhibition has opened: Hommage a Leonardo da Vinci and Imagination and Objects of the Future, a show focused on Dali's delve into da Vinci's portfolio.
Filled with engravings from Dali that reference da Vinci's works, the latest winter show, Hommage, reflects Dali's deep veneration for Leonardo, and his reinterpretation of the Renaissance through a surrealist lens.
Another ongoing show is running in the back room of Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel, and can be viewed during restaurant hours. The works are from a variety of artists using all mediums.
This month's featured solo artist for the show is Derek Dean. This is Derek's second solo exhibition showcasing mostly acrylic works.
Fred Fulllerton is a well known Launceston artist, and his Autumn collection can be viewed at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street.
The West Tamar Arts Group has opened a show at the ARTrium Gallery at the Launceston General Hospital.
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
