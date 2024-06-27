To tag or not to tag: How does North Launceston stop Tasmania's top player?

Do you tag someone like Kieran Lovell or do you go head-to-head?
That is the question that North Launceston coach Adrian Smith literally posed on Thursday ahead of his side's clash with Kingborough.
"I think it's one of those interesting dilemmas that you have," Smith said.
"Our footy team and the way we structure is around our brand and our midfield at the moment with [Michael] Stingel, [Oscar] Van Dam, [Brad] Cox-Goodyer and Blade Sulzberger all playing state on the weekend - they're really strong themselves in that contested space.
"I love the way they defend stoppage and defend inside but then can also get on the outside and hurt opposition."
The former Hawthorn Hawk is coming off a 37-disposal, Lefroy Medal-winning performance for Tasmania against Queensland and is a notable big game player.
Battling a niggling hamstring injury in last year's grand final against the Bombers, he kicked three goals and was damaging up forward but now he's back to his midfield best.
"I think it's a bit of both [tagging and going head-to-head], you're obviously quite mindful around him and his capacity to influence a game," Smith said.
"With [Jack] Tomkinson in the ruck, Alex [Lee's] ability to control and nullify him will obviously help our mids get on top and enable the ball to go forward for us."
North Launceston's last defeat came at the hands of Kingborough in the 2023 grand final, with no-one coming within three goals of Smith's side this season.
He described the Tigers as a dangerous outfit who will be looking to build into a strong back half of the season.
North Launceston had nine players represented as Tasmania took on Queensland in Saturday's state representative game.
Cox-Goodyer captained the side, which featured Jack Avent, Harry Bayles, Van Dam, Brandon Leary, Harvey Griffiths, Fletcher Bennett, Sulzberger and Stingel.
"I was a bit nervous at times, you obviously don't want any injuries coming out of that event but it was a proud parent moment," Smith said.
"It was super exciting for some of the players to get the opportunity, they've had a really good year and to embrace that and to perform at a reasonably good level was really exciting for them.
"Hopefully in a couple of weeks' time they can do it again."
With plenty of North Launceston players featuring, they were frequently seen linking up and providing the team with quality passages of play.
"They were able to play our brand of footy and I think one of the things they take away is that when you're playing a state game, it's hard to get everyone on the same page," Smith said.
"Obviously having nine of them there and they're understanding their footy pretty well at the moment - doing that did benefit the team at times."
The Bombers have almost a full list to choose from, with only Tony Aganas and Connor Young on the sidelines.
Aganas suffered a lower-leg fracture in the final seconds of the side's last game against Clarence, while Young has been battling a leg injury throughout the season.
"Selection was a headache last night, that's for sure," Smith said.
"Having some of the top-end talent available like Lenny Douglas, [Oliver] Depaoli-Kubank, Max Roney and Harry Elmer, the Devils captain, it was a bit of a dilemma trying to fit all of those players in amongst some players that are playing well."
