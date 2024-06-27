The government should reconsider closing the Ashley Youth Detention Centre

SOMETIMES life does not go like you planned or expected, and not in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would be such a burden on so many people you love or strangers that you meet through necessity. To give my wonderful carer some well earned respite, I was accepted into Glenara Lakes Home for the Elderly. And Oh! What a blessing, it is like a home away from home, and to think it is actually here in Launceston. Every day Glenara Lakes, whether it's cloudy or not, gives it a feeling of sunshine. Every health care worker and nurse finds it extremely hard to hide their "angel wings". Every day they try to elevate you to the best you can possibly be. Every one of them deserves to be added to the King's honour list. I came in with such reservations, and doubts and I was so, so, wrong and would you believe even the food is of restaurant standard. I struggle with the loss of my responsibility, mobility, and dignity, but Glenara Lakes so gently lifts that burden, they elevate you into a feeling of being special and important.