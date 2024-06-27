The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers 'eager to explore' WNBL expansion team in new deal

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:15am
Tasmania JackJumpers fan Evie Hanson,10, watches on at the Silverdome. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tasmania JackJumpers fan Evie Hanson,10, watches on at the Silverdome. Picture by Rod Thompson

The Tasmania JackJumpers have endorsed a new WNBL team based in the state following a landmark deal between the NBL and Basketball Australia.

