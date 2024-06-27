Tasmania JackJumpers 'eager to explore' WNBL expansion team in new deal

The Tasmania JackJumpers have endorsed a new WNBL team based in the state following a landmark deal between the NBL and Basketball Australia.
Forming a consortium with Wollemi Capital Group Syndicate (WCGS), the NBL will take a majority stake with Basketball Australia retaining a minority.
Under the new ownership structure, the consortium will take control of the league, with the NBL to operate the WNBL, from April 2, 2025.
JackJumpers chief executive Christine Finnegan was thrilled to see the deal happen and endorsed a new team to be based in the Apple Isle.
"The JackJumpers congratulate all involved with this historic deal and look forward to working with the NBL to ensure the success and growth of this competition," she said in a statement.
"When details of the operations of the new competition structure are finalised, the JackJumpers will certainly indicate their strong interest in a WNBL team located in Tasmania.
"It is an exciting time for the NBL and basketball pathways for both men and women."
The current NBL champions, who are set to travel to Singapore for the FIBA Intercontinental Cup in September, are owned by Larry Kestelman, who also owns the league.
The JackJumpers statement continued, adding they are "dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the WNBL".
"This initiative signifies a robust future for women's basketball, providing a platform for female athletes to excel and inspiring young girls to pursue greatness in the sport.
"The Tasmania JackJumpers are poised to actively engage with the evolving WNBL landscape.
"We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this initiative presents and are eager to explore the potential for establishing a WNBL team in Tasmania."
