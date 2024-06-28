The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Resurrected Thistles revelling in fierce battle for top four

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated June 28 2024 - 11:52am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Scotch's players have built confidence in their past couple games. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Old Scotch's players have built confidence in their past couple games. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Sitting in fifth with one win from six games and coming off a 44-0 loss against Bridgenorth, it seemed 2024 could end up being a write-off for Old Scotch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.