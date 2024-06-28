Resurrected Thistles revelling in fierce battle for top four

Sitting in fifth with one win from six games and coming off a 44-0 loss against Bridgenorth, it seemed 2024 could end up being a write-off for Old Scotch.
Last year's NTFAW premier preliminary finalists had suffered a string of single-figure losses and first-year coach Will Edwards faced a round seven clash against Launceston in which a loss could have put the Thistles' finals hopes in serious jeopardy.
And with three minutes to go in the last quarter, it seemed a familiar story was about to be told as they trailed by a point.
"They had the breeze (in the last quarter) and then they got a goal early, and then they got another one, then they got a point," Edwards remembered.
"Nobody had kicked a goal at the other end all game and our girls managed to take it from one end to the other and kick a goal and win the game. It was brilliant."
And that June 15 Saturday may have inspired a mid-season resurrection.
Last weekend, the Thistles took care of business against bottom side Scottsdale and have entered round nine just one win from the top four and full of belief.
At the time of print the Thistles will have played their next opponents Old Launcestonians, but regardless of the result, Edwards is confident that his side is turning their season around.
"You don't get too far ahead of yourself, but I think that the girls are definitely improving," he said.
"Confidence is certainly one thing because there's a bit of panicking that's gone on in the past."
Edwards added that alongside his players, he has developed as a coach as the season has continued.
"Like with most things, you'd like to see progress probably quicker than what it comes and perhaps I've been a bit too demanding, expecting a bit too much," he said.
"But they work hard, I think they do a great job and I think it augurs well so I am hopeful without being overly confident."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.