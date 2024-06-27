Callous, cowardly, controlling: Killer sentenced for Ravenswood murder

A "callous arrogance and controlling nature" drove Kerry Lee Whiting to commit cowardly murder, a Supreme Court judge has found.
Justice Tamara Jago sentenced the 47-year-old former Waverley resident to 38 years' imprisonment, with a 24-year non-parole period, in the Supreme Court in Launceston on June 27, 2024.
This was backdated to his arrest on December 2, 2021.
The jury found Whiting guilty of murder and attempted murder after he attacked his ex-partner Natalie Joyce Harris and her new boyfriend Adrian Paul Mayne while they slept on November 25, 2021.
Ms Harris survived after being struck with a knife 27 times, while Mr Mayne died with 20 injuries despite the efforts of Ms Harris' and Whiting's teenage son.
In handing down the sentence Justice Jago said the evidence showed Whiting clearly intended to kill Mr Mayne and Ms Harris at Ms Harris' Ravenswood home on the morning of the attack.
She said Whiting's attack, as the couple slept, was "cowardly".
This was in direct contrast to the "brave, stoic" acts of his son who attempted to wrestle the murderer away and tended to Ms Harris and Mr Mayne's wounds.
Justice Jago said the crimes were committed because Whiting did not like Ms Harris was "moving on" and found a new partner after she separated from him mid-2021.
"I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt these crimes were a consequence of your jealous and controlling attitude," Justice Jago said.
"You resented the presence of Mr Mayne in your children's lives."
Justice Jago said she could not be satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt when Whiting decided to kill Mr Mayne and Ms Harris, only that he arrived at the house with murder in mind.
"By the time you entered Ms Harris' home, that was your firm intention," she said.
She described Whiting's testimony and claims of mistaken identity the night of the attack and during a break-in the week prior as "unbelievable".
"The suggestion that your ex-partner and child wouldn't recognise you was, quite frankly, fanciful," Justice Jago said.
Over the course of the trial witnesses gave evidence that Whiting was frequently abusive towards Ms Harris while they were a relationship.
Justice Jago said Whiting's crimes were evidence of a "callous arrogance and controlling nature", and the killer lashed out because because he had "no other way of exerting control" over his ex-partner.
She said there could be "no tolerance" for men like Whiting, who "seek to exert their want for control" over their partners through acts of family violence.
The judge said the lengthy stay in prison was the "only appropriate punishment" for Whiting's crimes, which left his victims' lives "irretrievably damaged" and for which he had shown no remorse.
