Launceston woman wins $25k on fridge-forgotten Mother's Day lotto ticket

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 27 2024 - 8:33am
A Launceston woman unknowingly sat on a $25,000 Instant Scratch-Its win for months after pinning the gifted Mothers Day ticket on her fridge. Picture supplied
A Launceston woman has won $25,000 after finally scratching the Mother's Day lottery ticket she had "completely forgotten about" after her children bought it for her month's prior.

