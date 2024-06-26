Launceston woman wins $25k on fridge-forgotten Mother's Day lotto ticket

A Launceston woman has won $25,000 after finally scratching the Mother's Day lottery ticket she had "completely forgotten about" after her children bought it for her month's prior.
The northern Tasmanian local was shocked when the $2 Prize Piggy Instant Scratch-Its which she had left pinned to her fridge came out as the top prize ticket earlier this week.
"I couldn't believe it," the woman told The Lott official who reached out to find out how the win came to be.
"My three kids gave me some scratchies months ago for Mother's Day and I didn't know how to do them, so I scratched one and forgot about the rest.
"The other day I decided to actually scratch the left-over tickets and I was left in complete shock."
The women's three children had purchased the winning ticket together at Shearwater IGA for Mother's Day on May 12
"I phoned my son and I said to him, 'Remember those scratchies you guys gave me for Mother's Day? Well, I won $2 and then $25,000!'. The phone went dead silent," the woman said.
"I've already decided to gift $5,000 each to my kids and I'll surprise my girlfriends with a getaway. They won't know what's hit them.
"We'll have to open the bottle of champagne to celebrate!"
Shearwater IGA team member Jeremy Kode said he was over the moon to have sold a top prize-winning, and wished his winner all the best.
"We're really pleased to have sold a top prize Instant Scratch-Its ticket and have been letting all of our customers know about the good news," Mr Kode said.
"We really hope they come into the store so we can congratulate them in-person on their windfall. Congratulations!"
