'More mature' McFerran wins mainland bout, eyes off future title fight

Eight years after turning professional, Layton McFerran is beginning to feel at home in the Australian boxing scene.
The 26-year-old, who returned to the sport in April after almost two years on the sidelines, claimed his first win since 2021 on Saturday.
After drawing his return bout on home soil, McFerran travelled to Victoria and defeated Sandeep Singh Bhatti by majority decision over four three-minute rounds.
"It felt a lot different compared to fighting on home soil, fighting in an unknown crowd having not fought in Melbourne for a good three or four years," he said.
"It was good to get on that big scene in front of a crowd that haven't seen you before and being back in the winner's circle was a massive confidence boost.
"I felt great on the night and everything went to plan. I felt like I was way more dominant, my opponent would have barely landed a punch - not that he got the chance to throw too many punches because I was too busy."
Affectionately known as 'Binky', McFerran was cast into the spotlight in 2022 - taking on Harry Garside for the Australian lightweight title.
Dealt the second loss of his professional career, he was left questioning his future.
But after two fights just two months apart, he's ready to keep his foot on the accelerator.
"I'm a lot more mature now, being 26, whereas when I first turned pro, I was only 18, so it's a lot different," he said.
"This time around I feel like my motivation is bigger than it's ever been and going into this next one will be my third fight for the year.
"We're hoping to have at least another one, hopefully within a year, which will make at least four our five, so it's good to stay active, stay fit and get on the Australian scene."
McFerran is eyeing off a bout on August 23 at Melbourne Pavilion and wants to keep the ball moving by rolling his preparation into that fight.
Having won the Victorian super featherweight title in 2018, the former Lilydale District High School student is chomping at the bit to hold another belt.
"Whether it be a state title or Australian title, we just want to see where the potential can go and what opportunities arise and what phone calls we can get in the coming months," he said.
