Firefighter suspended for allegedly possessing child abuse material

A 41-year-old firefighter has been suspended from duty after police charged him for possessing child exploitation material.
Police said the Southern Tasmanian man was charged on Wednesday, June 26 after an investigation by the Tasmanian Joint Anti Child Exploitation team.
This is a joint initiative comprising officers from the Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.
The alleged offender was charged with possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained using a carriage service - punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment.
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Jeremy Smith said in a statement the man was suspended from duty, and those affected by the news were being offered support.
"This is distressing news, and wellbeing services are being made available to TFS staff and volunteers as required," Mr Smith said.
"It is not appropriate for us to comment further as the matter is before the courts."
The alleged offender will face the Hobart Magistrates Court late August.
