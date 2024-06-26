The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stadium downgrade concerns as AFL chief meets in Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 26 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has met with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to discuss progress on the development of a new stadium for the Tasmanian AFL team.
AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon has met with Premier Jeremy Rockliff to discuss progress on the development of a new stadium for the Tasmanian AFL team.

Labor's Josh Willie has warned that Tasmania should expect a lower quality stadium on Hobart's waterfront than envisaged as the state deals with yet another cost blowout on a major infrastructure project associated with the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.