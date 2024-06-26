'Big party': Launceston teachers rock sold-out CBD brewery

Launceston's school teacher battle of the bands hit a new level last Friday.
A packed-out crowd of 450 at Du Cane Brewery was treated to a smorgasbord of educational entertainment as nine bands represented schools across Northern Tasmania.
A TasTAFE band called 'The Validators' ultimately took home the main prize - a golden microphone trophy - after a stellar set comprising songs by James Brown, Lenny Kravitz and Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons.
Their band included a two-piece brass section and a behind-the-head electric guitar solo from Hamish Clark.
"It was so good to see fellow teachers perform with the focus of just putting on a good show and having a great time," Mr Clark said.
"It was almost like a big party at times ... almost everyone was dancing or moving. It was a super cool vibe."
Launceston Christian School's band 'AC-B9 and the Performance Indicators' took home second place after a stunning performance of The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News.
Third place went to Riverside Primary School's 'Tuning In', whose performance of the B-52's Love Shack was a clear crowd favourite.
The event raised at least $3000 for Launceston-based counselling service Enterprising Aardvark.
