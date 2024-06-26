The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Big party': Launceston teachers rock sold-out CBD brewery

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
June 26 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crowd at Chalkies Battle of the Bands. Pictures by Tina Smith
The crowd at Chalkies Battle of the Bands. Pictures by Tina Smith

Launceston's school teacher battle of the bands hit a new level last Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.