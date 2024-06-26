Two men face court after alleged assault, kidnapping in Launceston

Two men have been charged with kidnapping after allegedly assaulting another man and attempting to force him to withdraw cash.
Police said a 31-year-old Ravenswood man and a 24-year-old Launceston man faced a variety of other charges after the Friday, June 14 incident.
A statement released by Tasmania Police said officers were called to a Launceston business about 3pm that afternoon.
The statement said the alleged victim was taken there after being assaulted at a Punchbowl home, where the alleged offenders tried to force him to withdraw cash.
The alleged victim alerted staff who then contacted police.
Police said the man received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
The 31-year-old faced the Launceston Magistrates Court on kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault and motor vehicle stealing charges the following week.
The 24-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday, June 26 and also faced kidnapping, aggravated robbery, assault and motor vehicle stealing charges.
He was then detained ahead of a future court date.
Police have asked anybody with information about the incident to contact police on 131 444.
Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers Tasmania, either by phoning 1800 333 000 or by visiting crimestopperstas.com.au.
