Putting it to better use: Large farming block slated for rezoning

The council will consider what is the most appropriate use for a large property in Launceston's south, currently constrained by zoning rules.
The 500-plus hectare block at 325 Watery Plains Road, White Hills is currently zoned as agricultural, however a proposal before City of Launceston councillors seeks to change that.
An assessment of the land rated it as between class five and class seven in terms of agricultural suitability - class one being prime agricultural land.
The ratings applied to the block in question mean it has very limited use for crops and moderate capacity for grazing at best.
It also has limited options for irrigation, however there is a small 10 hectare portion of land that council officers said would be suitable for a dam and grazing.
A large portion - 240 hectares - of the land is covered by a conservation covenant, and as part of the zoning change a Priority Vegetation overlay will be applied to that area.
This is intended to protect threatened plant species on the land.
A report by the planning officers said changing the zoning classification from agricultural to rural would be a case of applying "the correct zoning" to the land, which had been applied during a review of the state's planning scheme.
The council officers said the new zoning was the most fitting option, as certain activities on the land require discretionary approval as the situation currently stood.
These would be permitted by planning legislation under the rural classification.
Councillors will vote on the planning scheme amendment at their meeting on June 27, and if endorsed the proposal will be put to public comment for 28 days.
