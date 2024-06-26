The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Putting it to better use: Large farming block slated for rezoning

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large, 500-plus hectare block in Launceston's south is being constrained by improper zoning, council planners say. Picture by Google
A large, 500-plus hectare block in Launceston's south is being constrained by improper zoning, council planners say. Picture by Google

The council will consider what is the most appropriate use for a large property in Launceston's south, currently constrained by zoning rules.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.